Swiss Market Closes Weak For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed weak on Monday, bucking the largely negative trend seen in Europe.

The mood was cautious amid uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery due to the surge in coronavirus cases in several countries, including India and Japan.

The benchmark SMI ended down 38.45 points or 0.34% at 11,162.09, after scaling a high of 11,201.80 and a low of 11,131.19 intraday.

The index ended lower by 0.22% on Friday, snapping a 2-day winning run.

Nestle shares ended 1% down after the food giant confirmed that it is in discussions to buy nutritional supplement maker The Bountiful Company.

SGS, Roche Holding and Givaudan lost 0.8 to 1%. Swatch Group, Swisscom and Novartis ended modestly lower.

Partners Group, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and LafargeHolcim gained 0.7 to 1%.

In the Mid Price Index, Kuehne & Nagel declined 2.63%. Cembra Money Bank ended 2.2% down. Straumann Holding slid 1.7%, while SIG Combibloc and VAT Group lost 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Julius Baer, Flughafen Zurich, Dufry, Vifor Pharma and BB Biotech gained 1.3 to 2% and Schindler Ps gained nearly 1%. Georg Fischer, Temenos Group, Schindler Holding and Clariant also ended notably higher.

