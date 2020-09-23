Markets

Swiss Market Closes Weak

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a mild early setback on Wednesday, and despite staying positive for much of the day's session, eventually ended on a negative note.

The benchmark SMI, which rose to 10,439.74 around mid-morning, ended the day with a loss of 25.51 points or 0.25% at 10,330.06, slightly off the session's low.

Roche Holding slid about 1.75%. UBS Group declined 0.8%, while Novartis, Swisscom and SGS closed lower by 0.3 to 0.5%.

UBS Group declined 0.8% and Credit Suisse edged down marginally.

On the other hand, Sika gained about 2.5%, Geberit, Partners Group and Lonza Group advanced 1.2 to 1.5%, and Swatch Group moved up 1%.

In the midcap section. AMS gained 2.2% after the company said it had entered into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with German firm Osram Licht.

Logitech surged up 2.8%, while Ems Chemie Holding, BB Biotech, Kuehne & Nagel, Bucher Industries, Sonova and VAT Group gained 1.3 to 1.7%.

Dufry, Partners Group, Galenica Sante and Cembra Money Bank also ended notably higher.

Among the losers, Dorma Koba Holding went down by about 2%. Temenos Group slid 1.5%, while Swiss Prime Site, Helvetia and OC Oerlikon Corp declined 1 to 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular