Swiss Market Closes Slightly Higher

November 13, 2024 — 01:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed slightly down on Wednesday, after spending almost the entire duration of the day's session in the red.

The benchmark SMI ended down 8.28 points or 0.07% at 11,703.81 after scaling a low of 11,616.57 and a high of 11,722.73 intraday.

Adecco closed nearly 2% down. Givaudan, Partners Group and VAT Group ended lower by 1.3 to 1.6%. SIG Group, Sika, Geberit, Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Julius Baer and Sonova lost 0.8 to 1.1%.

Swiss Life Holding climbed 1.52%, and Sandoz Group gained 1.46%. Richemont and Zurich Insurance closed up 1.29% and 1.01%, respectively.

Schindler Ps, Kuehne + Nagel, Swatch Group, ABB and Holcim also closed higher.

Shares of SoftwareOne climbed nearly 8% after the company confirmed its revenue growth guidance for 2024 to be in the range of 2% to 5% in constant currency terms.

Alcon edged up marginally after reporting a 6% (y-o-y) increase in third-quarter net sales to $2.43 billion.

