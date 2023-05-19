Swiss Market Closes On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, gaining consistently after a steady start thanks to sustained buying at several counters.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 133.38 points or 1.17% at 11,571.16. The index touched a low of 11,437.78 and a high of 11,607.89 in the session.

Logitech rallied 4.1%. UBS Group, Partners Group, Sonova and Sika gained 3.1 to 3.75%.

Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, Geberit, ABB, Zurich Insurance Group and Lonza Group climbed 2.2 to 2.7%, while Alcon and Roche Holding gained about 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Richemont ended 1.2% down, and Novartis shed 0.6%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group, down 1.36%, was the lone stock to close in negative territory.

AMS surged about 5.5% and VAT Group gained a little over 5%. DocMorris and Bachem Holding climbed 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively.

Tecan Group, Belimo Holding, SGS, Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding, Baloise Holding, Straumann Holding, Schindler Holding, Dufry and SIG Combibloc advanced 2 to 2.6%.

