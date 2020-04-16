Swiss Market Closes Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a buoyant note on Thursday after trading firm right through the session thanks to strong buying at several counters.

Several markets across Europe closed on a firm note today as many countries are reportedly looking at relaxing shutdown restrictions following a drop in new cases of coronavirus infections in the region.

The Swiss government is expected to unveil how it plans to relax the country's shutdown put in place to halt the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic, according to media reports.

The benchmark SMI ended up 119.71 points, or 1.28%, at 9,439.91, after scaling a low of 9,381.20 and a high of 9,474.80 in the session.

On Wednesday, the index ended down 218.41 points, or 2.29%, at 9,320.20.

Novartis surged up nearly 3%. The drug manufacturer said it has collaborated with TScan Therapeutics for the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) therapies to treat solid tumors.

Roche Holdings ended higher by 3%. Givaudan ended 2.45 up, while Lonza Group and Nestle gained 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Nestle, Swisscom, SGS and Richemont also ended on a firm note.

Credit Suisse declined 2.5%. Julius Baer and UBS also ended weak, both losing about 1.8%.

Sika, Swiss Life Holding and ABB lost 0.8 to 1.4%.

In the midcap section, VAT Group climbed up nearly 9.5%. BB Biotech and Dufry gained about 2.7% each. AMS, Georg Fischer, Sunrise Communications, Sonova and Straumann Holding ended higher by 1.3 to 1.75%.

On the other hand, Helvetia, Baloise Holding, Flughafen Zurich, Lindt & Sp Ps and Partners Group ended notably lower.

In economic news, Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in March, mainly due to lower prices for petroleum products, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

The producer and import prices fell 2.7% year-on-year in March, against expectations for a 3.7% decline.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices decreased 0.3% in March. Economists had forecast a fall of 1.3%.

Prices of food products and automobiles and its parts were also lower, the agency said.

The producer prices declined 1.4% annually in March, and decreased 0.1% from the previous month, while import prices dropped 5.2% from last year and 0.8% from the previous month.

