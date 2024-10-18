News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Closes Modestly Higher

October 18, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Friday after a choppy ride as investors looked ahead to more interest rate cuts from central banks after the European Central Bank cut rates for the third time this year.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 22.49 points or 0.18% at 12,326.76 after moving between 12,280.52 and 12,348.16.

Swatch Group climbed 2.2%. Straumann Holding, Adecco, Geberit and VAT Group ended up 1.4 to 1.6%. Logitech International, UBS Group and Julius Baer gained 1 to 1.1%.

Lindt & Spruengli, Richemont, Roche Holding, SIG Group, Partners Group, Kuehne + Nagel and Givaudan posted moderate gains.

Comet gained about 4.3%, riding on a 45.6% year-over-year surge in third-quarter net sales to 113.2 million francs. The company expects full-year 2024 net sales to be at the lower end of its 440 million francs to 480 million francs guidance range.

ABB drifted down 1.59%. SGS closed down 0.68%, while Sonova and Swiss Life Holding recorded modest losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.