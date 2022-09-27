Swiss Market Closes Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after holding in positive territory right through the day's session.

Bargain hunting at several counter contributed to market's rebound.

The benchmark SMI, which rose to 10,201.23 in the first hour, ended the day with a gain of 53.81 points or 0.53% at 10,126.43.

Roche Holding rallied 2.2%. Logitech gained 2.05%, while Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance Group and ABB advanced 1 to 1.1%.

Novartis, Sika, Sonova and Swisscom posted modest gains.

Credit Suisse and Swiss Re both shed more than 2%. Swiss Life Holding ended lower by about 1.05%. Geberit and Alcon also ended weak.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose surged 5.57%. AMS gained a little over 5%, and Roche Holding climbed 3.7%.

Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel, Bachem Holding, Schindler Ps and Lindt & Spruengli gained 1.5 to 2.3%.

SGS, Swiss Prime Site, Clariant and PSP Swiss Property declined 2.4 to 2.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.