Swiss Market Closes Lower For 3rd Straight Day

The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday after spending much of the day's session in negative territory, as traders largely stayed wary of creating fresh long positions.

The focus was on earnings reports and economic data.

The benchmark SMI ended down 91.57 points or 0.85% at 10,717.71, slightly off the session's low.

Credit Suisse ended 3.2% down. UBS Group closed lower by 1.6%, while Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle, SGS and Partners Group lost 1 to 1.3%.

Novartis, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Richemont and Sika ended lower by 0.8 to 1%. Roche Holding ended 0.5% down.

In the Mid Price Index, SIG Combibloc, Ems Chemie Holding and Flughafen Zurich lost 2.7%, 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. BB Biotech, VAT Group, Dufry, Helvetia, Vifor Pharma and Baloise Holding ended lower by 1.4 to 2%.

Temenos Group soared more than 19%. Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding and Sonova gained 2.6%, 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively, and Cembra Money Bank ended nearly 1% up.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports grew by a real 5.7% month-on-month in January, reversing a 5.9% decline recorded in the previous month. In November, exports rose 5.3%.

Imports rose 1.4% monthly in January, after a 6.4% fall in the previous month.

In nominal terms, exports grew 5.4% in January and imports increased 3.3%. The trade surplus increased to CHF 3.584 billion in January from CHF 3.102 billion in December.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 11% year-on-year in January.

