Swiss Market Closes Higher For 3rd Straight Session

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent sluggish spell, the Switzerland stock market edged higher gradually on Monday to finally end the session on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI ended up 40.51 points, or 0.4%, at 10,078.32, after scaling a low of 10,012.90 and a high of 10,087.85 intraday.

On Friday, the index ended up 27.10 points, or 0.27%, at 10,037.81, after having moved up nearly 1% a session earlier.

Stocks moved up after reports said the U.S. government is not considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. The reports quoted Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley as saying "The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States."

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming "over half" of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was "highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false."

"This story was just so full of inaccuracies and in terms of the truth of the matter, what the Treasury said I think was accurate," Navarro said.

A report from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute that said Switzerland's economic outlook is set to remain gloomy for the rest of this year, as it leading indicator dropped for a second straight month to reach its lowest level since 2015, rendered the mood a bit cautious, but did not deter investors from picking up stocks.

The KOF Economic Barometer, a leading indicator for the trends in the alpine economy, dropped to 93.2 from 95.5, which was revised from 97. Economists had forecast a score of 96.2.

The latest decline in the indicator was primarily due to declining developments in the manufacturing industry that was slightly reinforced by the trends in the service industry and the accommodation and food service industry, the think tank said.

In contrast, indicators for private consumption, foreign demand and the construction industry remained stable relative to the previous month, the KOF added.

Among the gainers, Adecco advanced 1.7%. Sika gained 1.04%, while Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse and ABB ended nearly 1% up.

Roche Holding gained 0.65%. The drugmaker extended its offer to buy Spark Therapeutics until October 30, as U.S. and British regulators continue to scrutinize the Basel-based company's $4.3 billion oft-delayed bid to swallow the U.S. gene therapy specialist.

The company also announced that USFDA has approved Rituxan in combination with glucocorticoids for the treatment of two rare blood vessel disorders in children.

UBS, Swatch Group, Nestle, Givaudan ended modestly higher.

Sunrise Communications shares declined 2.7% after the company announced that it is cutting its proposed rights issue to 2.8 billion Swiss francs from 4.1 billion francs to pay for its acquisition of Liberty Global's Swiss unit UPC as it seeks to convince shareholders to back the deal.

Among other major markets in Europe, France and Germany closed on a firm note, while the U.K. market ended modestly lower.

