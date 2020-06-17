Swiss Market Closes Higher For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Wednesday, extending gains to a third successive day, as optimism about economic recovery amid hopes global central banks and governments will step up stimulus measures to boost growth.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 167.90 points or 1.67% at 10,202.19, edging higher gradually after opening with a negative gap of about 50 points at 10,084.10.

The SMI ended with a gain of 191.73 points or 1.95% at 10,034.29 on Tuesday, after closing with a modest gain of about 0.5% a day earlier.

Nestle spurted 3.15%. Novartis gained about 3% after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Ilaris injection for treatment of active Still's disease, including adult-onset Still's disease.

Alcon also ended nearly 3% up. Roche Holding ended higher by about 2.5%. Sika, SGS, Givaudan and Geberit ended higher by 1.1 to 1.7%. ABB and Lonza Group also closed on a firm note.

Swiss Re declined by about 1.25%. Richemont, Swisscom, Adecco and Zurich Insurance Group also closed weak.

In the midcap section, BB Biotech, Logitech, Kuehne & Nagel and Straumann Holding gained 2.2 to 2.5%. Temenos Group, Schindler Ps, Vifor Pharma and Schindler Holding moved up 1.7 to 2%.

Sonova, Barry Callebaut and PSP Swiss Property also closed on a firm note, while Dufry, Lindt & Sp Ps, AMS, Georg Fischer and OC Oerlikon Corp ended notably lower.

Helvetia shares declined by about 0.6%. Helvetia and Raiffeisen announced that they have agreed to end their long-term and exclusive sales cooperation by mutual agreement on December 31, 2020.

