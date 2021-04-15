Swiss Market Closes Higher For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Thursday, in line with the trend seen in most of the markets across Europe, amid continued optimism about global economic recovery.

Worries about rising coronavirus cases and slowdown in vaccination drive capped market's upside.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive right through the day, ended the session with a gain of 42.49 points or 0.38% at 11,198.70, after scaling a high of 11,226.25.

ABB shares gained about 3.15% after the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

Lonza Group and Sika ended higher by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, while Alcon and Novartis both ended higher by about 0.85%. Nestle gained a little over 0.5%.

Partners Group and Swatch Group ended lower by 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. UBS Group shed about 0.7%, while LafargeHolcim, Swiss Life Holding and SGS lost 0.4 to 0.5%.

In the Mid Price Index, Vifor Pharma gained about 2.15%. Galenica Sante, BB Biotech, Clariant, Kuehne & Nagel and SIG Combibloc moved up 1.1 to 1.7%.

VAT Group shares declined 3.8%. AMS and Dufry shed 2.2% and 2%, respectively, while OC Oerlikon Corp declined 1.56% and Flughafen Zurich lost about 1%.

Switzerland's government announced Wednesday it would significantly ease its Covid-19 restrictions from April 19, despite the fact that the country's epidemic "remains fragile and has even worsened in recent weeks".

