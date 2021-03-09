Markets

Swiss Market Closes Higher Again

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market managed to settle modestly higher on Tuesday thanks to some brisk buying at a few top counters in the closing minutes.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 10,746.71 after a weak start, ended the session with a gain of 27.59 points or 0.25% at 10,857.97, the day;s high.

On Monday, the SMI ended with a handsome gain of 222.59 points or 2.1% at 10,830.38.

Alcon gained about 1.5% and SGS advanced 1.25%, while Partners Group, Nestle and Sika gained a little over 1%. Geberit and Roche Holding both closed nearly 1%.

Shares of drugmaker Novartis ended 0.8% down after the company said that phase III CANOPY-2 trial did not meet primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

UBS Group shed about 1.8%. Swisscom ended 0.67% down and Zurich Insurance Group lost 0.6%. Swiss Life Holdings and LafargeHolcim also closed weak.

In the Mid Price Index, Dufry and Straumann Holding both ended higher by about 3.25%. Sonova gained 2.8% and AMS moved up 2.75%.

Logitech ended 2.15% up. Kuehne & Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, Vifor Pharma, Schindler Holding, Cembra Money Bank, Julius Baer, Schindler Ps and Tecan Group gained 1 to 1.7%.

Baloise Holding declined 4.2% and Flughafen Zurich ended 1.54% down. Helvetia, Clariant and Temenos Group also ended weak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More