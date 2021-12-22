Swiss Market Closes Higher Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market, which faltered after a slightly positive start Wednesday morning, stayed weak till about half an hour before the closing bell, but managed to sign off with a modest gain thanks to selective buying at a few counters.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 31.37 points or 0.25%, off a low of 12,601.51 it touched around mid afternoon.

Logitech rallied 2.75% and Partners Group surged up 2.5%. Alcon climbed 1.7%, while Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding and Geberit moved up 0.7 to 0.9%. Credit Suisse and UBS Group gained 0.53% and 0.31%, respectively.

Swisscom and Givaudan declined 0.73% and 0.51%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding, Sonova and VAT Group gained 3.1%, 3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Tecan Group, Georg Fischer, Lindt & Spruengli, AMS and Dufry gained 1.9 to 2.4%. Schindler Holding, Lindt & Spruengli N, Kuehne & Nagel, Swatch Group, Barry Callebaut, OC Oerilkon Corp and Galeneica Sante also closed notably higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.