News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Closes On Firm Note

August 28, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Wednesday after holding well above the flat line right through the day's trading thanks to sustained buying at several counters amid optimism about an interest rate cut by the Swiss Central Bank next month.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 51.98 points or 0.42% at 12,348.70. The index touched a high of 12,394.45 about an hour past noon.

Givaudan climbed about 3.75%. Swiss Re and Schindler Ps gained 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively. Zurich Insurance Group ended 1.04% up, while Swiss Life Holding gained nearly 1%.

Shares of drugmaker Novartis gained about 0.7% after the company said that its twice-yearly drug Leqvio met the primary endpoints of its late-stage V-Mono study, significantly reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in certain patients at risk of developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Lonza Group, Nestle, VAT Group, SGS, Swisscom, Alcon, Lindt & Spruengli and Kuehne + Nagel advanced 0.4 to 0.75%.

Swatch Group ended down 1.27%. Straumann Holding, Richemont, SIG Group, UBS Group and Logitech International lost 0.6 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.