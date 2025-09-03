Swiss Market Closes On Bright Note

Markets

September 03, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a bright note on Wednesday after holding firm right through the day's trading session thanks to sustained buying at several counters from across various sectors.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 111.64 points or 0.92% at 12,200.00, slightly off the day's high of 12,207.75%.

Roche Holding gained 2.86%. VAT Group ad Lindt & Spruengli closed up by 2.33% and 2.22%, respectively.

Adecco, Novartis, SGS, Sonova, Logitech International, Richemont and ABB gained 1.5 to 2%.

Givaudan, Lonza Group, Partners Group, Schindler Ps, Sandoz Group and Sika climbed 0.8 to 1.25%. UBS Group, Swatch Group, Amrize and Geberit also closed on firm note.

Watches of Switzerland surged more than 6% after reporting strong trading and growth across key markets for the 18 weeks to 31 August 2025. Swiss Life Holding closed 1.2% down as the insurer posted a lower first-half net profit.

Holcim ended 1% down. Zurich Insurance, Swisscom, Swiss Re and Kuehne + Nagel lost 0.6 to 0.7%.

