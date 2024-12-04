Swiss Market Close Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed weak on Wednesday after languishing in the red right through the day's trading session, as investors looked for directional clues and made cautious moves.

Concerns about the political turmoil in France weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI closed down 50.71 points or 0.43% at 11,783.61, after moving in a close range between 11,753.28 and 11,828.36.

Novartis ended down 3.14%. Holcim and Kuehne + Nagel both closed down 1.31%. Zurich Insurance Group ended 1% down, while Sandoz Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Roche Holding and Nestle lost 0.3 to 0.8%.

Logitech International climbed nearly 2.5%. SIG Group, Schindler Ps, ABB and SGS gained 1.6 to 1.9%. Geberit, VAT Group, Alcon, Richemont and Adecco closed up 0.9 to 1.4%. Lonza Group, Straumann Holding and Partners Group also ended weak.

