Swiss Market Climbs To Fresh Record High

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market recorded a fresh all-time high on Tuesday thanks to sustained buying at several frontline counters amid optimism the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not derail global economic recovery.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 103.63 points or 0.81% at 12,970.53, slightly off a new record high of 21,977.21.

Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle and SGS gained 1 to 1.5%. Partners Group, Roche Holding and Swiss Re moved up nearly 1%.

Sika gained about 0.9% and Novartis advanced 0.8%, while Geberit, Swiss Life Holding and ABB gained 0.6 to 0.0.7%. UBS Group and Credit Suisse posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group climbed 2.31%. Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante, Temenos Group, PSP Swiss Property, Kuehne & Nagel, Helvetia and Adecco gained 1 to 1.6%.

Clariant gained about 0.5%. The specialty chemicals company announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire BASF Group's U.S. Attpulgite business assets for $60 million in cash.

Zur Rose declined 1.28%, while Lindt & Spruengli and Cembra Money Bank shed 0.64% and 0.45%, respectively.

In Switzerland, the number of new daily coronavirus infections has increased again after having dipped slightly ahead of the holiday season. The Federal Office of Public Health reported on Monday that the weekly average case count increased by 5%.

The public health office also said that Omicron dominates new infections accounting for 55% over the holiday weekend. On Monday, Swissmedic approved the use of the monoclonal antibody cocktail Ronapreve developed by Roche and Regeneron for use in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19. The agency has also given the nod for the Janssen booster shot.

