Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

BitPay allows businesses to accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment without dealing with technical hurdles.

TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury watchmaker, is now accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment online through a partnership with BitPay, according to a press release.

TAG allows customers up to $10,000 per transaction with no minimum spending requirements to use bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“We have been following cryptocurrency developments very closely ever since Bitcoin first started trading,” said Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG. “As an avant-garde watchmaker with an innovative spirit, we knew TAG Heuer would adopt what promises to be a globally integrated technology in the near future despite the fluctuations — one that will deeply transform our industry and beyond.”

BitPay is a cryptocurrency payment gateway service that allows companies like TAG to integrate cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as a means of payment. BitPay removes the technical burdens for companies to enter the space with automated services.

“We are excited to see global brands such as TAG Heuer investing in the crypto space and seeking the support of BitPay to adapt their digital platforms to the rapid transformation of e-commerce,” SAID Stephen Pair, co-founder and CEO of BitPay. “We look forward to seeing the positive results of this new payment feature both for TAG Heuer customers and the brand and we will continue to support and help implement their vision as the technology and demand evolves.”

When prompted during the checkout process for TAG, customers will simply click “BitPay” and then be redirected to select their preferred currency and wallet (including exchanges), and the exchange rates are guaranteed for 15 minutes.

Once the order has been completed, customers will be returned to TAG’s website for a confirmation from both BitPay and TAG once the transaction has been confirmed on-chain.

