Companies
GD

Swiss looks set to dismiss ban on funding of weapons makers

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss voters on Sunday looked set to reject a proposal seeking to impose a ban on funding arms makers, the latest anti-military referendum in a nation that hasn't fought an external war for 200 years, first projections released by broadcaster SRF showed.

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday looked set to reject a proposal seeking to impose a ban on funding arms makers, the latest anti-military referendum in a nation that hasn't fought an external war for 200 years, first projections released by broadcaster SRF showed.

A wide majority of 58% of voters looked set to reject the proposal, which would have implications for major Swiss banks and investors, as well as Swiss industry, initial counts showed.

The Initiative Against the War Trade proposed banning the central bank and pension funds from holding shares in companies which generate more than 5% of sales from weapons and components. It would ban banks from lending to defence firms.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GD

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular