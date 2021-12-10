Swiss Life to buy Swiss Re's Elips Life business

Swiss Re has agreed to sell its life insurance subsidiary Elips Life to fellow Swiss insurance company Swiss Life, the two companies said on Friday.

Elips Life, headquartered in Liechtenstein, is an insurance company for institutional clients such as pension funds,, associations and companies. It focuses on insurance products that cover the financial consequences of death and disability.

The two companies have agreed not to disclose the sale price for the deal, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

