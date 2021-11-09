Swiss Life says set to meet or beat 2021 targets

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S fee income rose 15% on a currency-adjusted basis to 1.64 billion Swiss francs ($1.80 billion) in the first nine months of the year as all divisions contributed to the rise, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Tuesday, adding it was on track to meet or beat 2021 targets.

Premiums fell 2% in local currency to 15.2 billion francs, while it estimated its SST solvency ratio stood at around 210% as of the end of September, above the target of 140 to 190%.

($1 = 0.9120 Swiss francs)

