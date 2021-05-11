Swiss Life Q1 fee income rises, premiums fall

Swiss Life confirmed its financial targets on Tuesday while reporting that first-quarter fee income rose 14% in local currency to 527 million Swiss francs ($585 million).

Premiums of 6.80 billion francs fell 14% in local currency.

"The decline is primarily attributable to the full insurance business in Switzerland, while the semi-autonomous business, which is largely not reported as premiums, was expanded further," the firm said in a statement.

($1=0.9004 Swiss francs)

