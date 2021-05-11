Swiss Life keeps targets as fee income rises, premiums fall

Adds details and background

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S confirmed its financial targets on Tuesday while reporting that first-quarter fee income rose 14% in local currency to 527 million Swiss francs ($585 million).

Premiums fell 14% to 6.8 billion francs in local currency.

"The decline is primarily attributable to the full insurance business in Switzerland, while the semi-autonomous business, which is largely not reported as premiums, was expanded further," the group said in a statement.

Chief Executive Patrick Frost called it a good start to the year, with advisers in particular contributing to fee income.

He said the drop in premiums resulted from disciplined underwriting, which put quality before volume.

"Overall, we remain very well on track to achieve all our financial targets under the 'Swiss Life 2021' group-wide programme," he added in a statement.

The company in March reported a 13% decline in 2020 net profit after taking a 70 million franc provision to resolve charges over prior business with U.S. clients.

($1=0.9004 Swiss francs)

