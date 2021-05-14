US Markets

Swiss Life Holding to pay more than $77 mln after hiding U.S. taxpayers' assets

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss Life Holding AG and three of its subsidiaries agreed to more than $77 million after admitting to a conspiracy to hide U.S. taxpayers' assets and income in offshore accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.SSLHN.VX and three of its subsidiaries agreed to more than $77 million after admitting to a conspiracy to hide U.S. taxpayers' assets and income in offshore accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The department, in a statement on Friday, said it was charging Switzerland's largest life insurance company with conspiring to conceal more than $1.452 billion from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6292;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular