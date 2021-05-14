Swiss Life Holding to pay more than $77 mln after hiding U.S. taxpayers' assets

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.SSLHN.VX and three of its subsidiaries agreed to more than $77 million after admitting to a conspiracy to hide U.S. taxpayers' assets and income in offshore accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The department, in a statement on Friday, said it was charging Switzerland's largest life insurance company with conspiring to conceal more than $1.452 billion from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

