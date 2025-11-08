Swiss Life Holding (SWSDF) Price Target Increased by 30.05% to 1,028.39

The average one-year price target for Swiss Life Holding (OTCPK:SWSDF) has been revised to $1,028.39 / share. This is an increase of 30.05% from the prior estimate of $790.77 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $863.42 to a high of $1,203.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.88% from the latest reported closing price of $647.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Life Holding. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWSDF is 0.20%, an increase of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 2,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWSDF by 0.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 256K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSDF by 1.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWSDF by 0.76% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSDF by 1.41% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWSDF by 0.22% over the last quarter.

