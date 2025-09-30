Swiss Life Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (SZLMY) Price Target Increased by 163.27% to 8.32

The average one-year price target for Swiss Life Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SZLMY) has been revised to $8.32 / share. This is an increase of 163.27% from the prior estimate of $3.16 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$140.30 to a high of $131.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 76.50% from the latest reported closing price of $35.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Life Holding AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZLMY is 0.00%, an increase of 42.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

