Swiss Life Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (SZLMY) Price Target Decreased by 135.03% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for Swiss Life Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SZLMY) has been revised to $6.97 / share. This is a decrease of 135.03% from the prior estimate of -$19.90 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$173.85 to a high of $148.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.32% from the latest reported closing price of $35.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Life Holding AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZLMY is 0.00%, an increase of 315.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.19% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZLMY by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 88.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZLMY by 750.32% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

