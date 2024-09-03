Swiss Life H1 Profit Rises On Growth In Premiums; On Track To Meet Or Exceed Targets

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net profit grew to 632 million Swiss francs from last year's 630 million Francs.

Adjusted for one-offs in the prior year, net profit grew 7 percent.

In the first half, Swiss Life Group posted an adjusted profit from operations of 883 million francs, up 7 percent from 828 million francs last year.

Premiums rose 3 percent in local currency from last year to 11.7 billion francs in the first half of 2024. In Switzerland, premiums were up 1 percent to 6.1 billion francs, and the growth was 11 percent in France to 3.8 billion euros.

In the International market unit, premiums fell 6 percent to 1.31 billion euros.

Swiss Life further expanded its fee business and increased fee income by 7 percent in local currency to 1.26 billion francs. The fee result rose 17 percent in local currency to 395 million francs.

Regarding the "Swiss Life 2024" Group-wide programme, Swiss Life said it is well on track to achieve or exceed all of the Group's financial targets.

Further, the company announced that Per Erikson, aged 54, will be appointed the new Group Chief Investment Officer and the CEO of Swiss Life Asset Managers with effect from April 1, 2025. He will become a member of the Corporate Executive Board.

Erikson will succeed Stefan Machler, who will focus on various projects and positions outside Swiss Life following his statutory retirement at the end of May 2025.

