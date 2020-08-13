Swiss Life H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Swedish Insurer Swiss Life (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) Thursday said its net profit for the half year slid by 13 percent to 537 million Swiss francs. The Group said the results also reflect a positive one-off tax effect in the context of the Swiss corporate tax reform in the previous year.

The Group's adjusted profit from operations for the period slid by 6 percent to 780 million francs.

Direct investment income for the half year was 2.03 billion francs versus 2.24 billion francs in the prior year, and non-annualised direct investment yield was 1.2 percent versus 1.4 percent in the previous year.

For the first half, the Group's premiums declined by 16 percent to 11.6 billion francs, reflecting extraordinarily high single premiums written by Swiss Life in the previous year, as a result of the withdrawal of a competitor from the full insurance business in Switzerland.

Excluding the extraordinary effects, premiums in the first half-year at Group level remained unchanged, while it was up 2 percent in Switzerland.

