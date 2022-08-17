Swiss Life H1 profit beats forecasts as fee income rises

Adds detail, CEO comment

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S increased its half year net profit by 4%, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Wednesday as it made more money from fees and investment income remained broadly unchanged.

Net profit rose to 642 million Swiss francs ($676.57 million), beating forecasts for 623 million francs according to Refinitiv estimates.

Fee income increased 13% in local currencies to 1.17 billion francs, the company said, while its fee result increased by 17% to 349 million francs.

The company is aiming for an annual fee result of 850 to 900 million francs by 2024.

"We achieved a strong result in the first half of 2022," said Chief Executive Patrick Frost in a statement.

"I am particularly pleased that all divisions were able to increase their fee income, their fee result and their cash remittance to the holding company."

Swiss Life posted adjusted profit from operations of 922 million francs in the first half of 2022, an increase of 6% from the first half of 2021.

Direct investment income edged slightly higher to 1.98 billion francs from 1.97 billion francs a year earlier, while its non-annualised direct investment yield rose 10 basis points to 1.2%.

($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

