Swiss Life H1 profit beats forecasts

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss Life increased its half year net profit by 4%, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Wednesday as it made more money from fees and investment income remained broadly unchanged.

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S increased its half year net profit by 4%, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Wednesday as it made more money from fees and investment income remained broadly unchanged.

Net profit rose to 642 million Swiss francs ($676.57 million), beating forecasts for 623 million francs according to Refinitiv estimates.

Fee income increased 13% in local currencies to 1.17 billion franc, the company said.

($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters