Swiss Life H1 profit beats forecasts

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S increased its half year net profit by 4%, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Wednesday as it made more money from fees and investment income remained broadly unchanged.

Net profit rose to 642 million Swiss francs ($676.57 million), beating forecasts for 623 million francs according to Refinitiv estimates.

Fee income increased 13% in local currencies to 1.17 billion franc, the company said.

($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

