Swiss Life Group Q1 Fee Income Up

(RTTNews) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) reported Tuesday that its fee income for the first quarter grew 14 percent, in local currency, to 527 million Swiss francs. The group attributed the growth to owned IFAs (+23%), to own and third-party products and services (+13%) and to Swiss Life Asset Managers (+7%).

However, premiums slid by 14 percent to 6.80 billion francs, mainly due to the full insurance business in Switzerland.

Looking ahead, the Group said it remains very well on track to achieve all its financial targets under the "Swiss Life 2021" Groupwide programme."

