Swiss Life Group H1 Profit Rises On Comparable Basis

(RTTNews) - Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) reported first half net profit of 630 million Swiss francs. In the prior-year, net profit was 560 million francs, on a comparable basis. Under IFRS 17 and the now discontinued IAS 39 standard, prior-year net profit would have been 710 million francs.

The Swiss Life Group recorded profit from operations of 836 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2023. In the prior-year period, profit from operations was 801 million francs on a comparable basis. Under IFRS 17 and the now discontinued IAS 39 standard, prior-year profit from operations would have been 999 million francs.

First half premiums were 11.5 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 8% in local currency.

The cash remittance to the holding company increased by 9% in the first half to 1.06 billion Swiss francs, and the annualised return on equity at 15.8% was above the previous year. Swiss Life noted that it is very well on track to exceed the Group's financial targets for these two figures by 2024 and to achieve all the other of the Group's financial targets set out in the Swiss Life 2024 programme.

Swiss Life said it is launching a new share buyback programme. Between 2 October 2023 and the end of March 2024, the Group will repurchase own shares in the amount of 300 million Swiss francs in order to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

