Swiss Life FY net profit rises 20%

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S increased full-year net profit by 20% in 2021 to 1.257 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion), the Swiss insurer said on Tuesday, meeting or exceeding all mid-term financial targets set for that year.

"Swiss Life achieved the best operating result in its history due to the great engagement of our employees and advisors and the confidence of its customers," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement. "We are thus in an excellent position to successfully develop our company further with the new 'Swiss Life 2024' programme."

It said its board would propose an increased dividend of 25.00 francs per share, up from 21.00 francs during the previous year.

($1 = 0.9182 Swiss francs)

