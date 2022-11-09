Swiss Life fee income rises 7% in first nine months of 2022

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S increased its fee income by 7% in the first nine months of 2022, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Wednesday.

Fee income increased to 1.75 billion Swiss francs ($1.77 billion), while gross written premiums fell 1% to 15 billion francs, the company said. In local currencies, which cuts out the impact of currency swings, fee income increased by 13%, while premiums increased by 2%.

($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.