Swiss Life fee income rises 7% in first nine months of 2022

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 09, 2022 — 01:11 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S increased its fee income by 7% in the first nine months of 2022, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Wednesday.

Fee income increased to 1.75 billion Swiss francs ($1.77 billion), while gross written premiums fell 1% to 15 billion francs, the company said. In local currencies, which cuts out the impact of currency swings, fee income increased by 13%, while premiums increased by 2%.

($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs)

