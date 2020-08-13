Swiss Life confirms financial targets as H1 adjusted profit falls

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S maintained its financial targets on Thursday while reporting adjusted profit from operations fell 6% in the first half to 780 million Swiss francs ($856 million).

"The half-year figures underline the sustainability and resilience of our business model. We are therefore on track with our Group-wide programme 'Swiss Life 2021' and confirm the corresponding financial targets, including the return on equity of 8 to 10%, that is valid for each and every year of the strategy period," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said.

($1 = 0.9111 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.