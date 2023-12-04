News & Insights

Swiss Life announces CEO change

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 04, 2023 — 03:29 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

Adds detail including share price reaction and analyst quote

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S chief executive Patrick Frost will step down in May 2024, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Monday.

Frost, who has held the CEO role for ten years, will be replaced by Swiss Life's current finance chief Matthias Aellig, effective May 16, the company said in a statement.

The company's shares were down 1.7% in early morning trading.

"We regret Patrick Frost's retirement as CEO," Vontobel analyst Simon Foessmeier said.

"A significant part of Swiss Life's success in recent years has been the quality of the management team."

Swiss Life Chairman Rolf Doerig said incoming CEO Aellig had "played a key role in helping Patrick Frost shape the strategy of the entire Group".

Swiss Life also announced the promotion of Marco Gerussi to CFO and additional leadership changes at Swiss Life Germany.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.