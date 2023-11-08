Swiss Life 9-month Fee Income, Premiums Rise

(RTTNews) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK) reported Wednesdday that its nine-month fee income totalled 1.79 billion Swiss francs, up 3 percent from last year's 1.75 billion francs.

The growth was 5 percent in local currency due to own and third-party products and services as well as the advisory business in Germany, while Asset Managers remained exposed to subdued real estate markets.

Direct investment income of 2.99 billion francs grew from 2.88 billion francs a year ago.

Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received were 15.47 billion francs, 3 percent higher than prior year's 15 billion francs. Premiums grew 5 percent in local currency.

In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premiums of 8.0 billion francs, an increase of 2 percent.

As at the end of September 2023, assets under management amounted to 112.2 billion francs, compared to 105.4 billion francs as of December 31, 2022.

