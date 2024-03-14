News & Insights

Swiss Life 2023 net profit meets expectations

March 14, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Louis van Boxel-Woolf and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Zurich-based insurer and asset manager Swiss Life SLHN.S on Thursday met analysts' expectations for 2023 as it posted an 8% rise in net profit to 1.11 billion Swiss francs ($1.26 billion), driven by a strong performance in its insurance division.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 1.113 billion francs, according to a consensus cited by Vontobel and UBS.

($1 = 0.8797 Swiss francs)

