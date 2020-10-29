Swiss insurer Baloise sets new target for cash generation

Swiss insurer Baloise plans to generate 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.21 billion) in cash over four years to help pay dividends and fund potential share buybacks, it said while announcing new targets https://www.baloise.com/en/home/news-stories/news/media-releases/2020/baloise-continues-successful-simply-safe-journey-with-strategic-goals.html on Thursday.

"The intention is for Baloise to use between 60 and 80% of the cash remittance that it receives to pay dividends. Between 10 and 30% of this cash will be earmarked for investments in innovation. Any remaining funds will be made available for capital management measures such as share buy-backs," it said.

