Swiss insurer Baloise sets new target for cash generation

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss insurer Baloise BALN.S plans to generate 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.21 billion) in cash over four years to help pay dividends and fund potential share buybacks, it said while announcing new targets on Thursday.

"The intention is for Baloise to use between 60 and 80% of the cash remittance that it receives to pay dividends. Between 10 and 30% of this cash will be earmarked for investments in innovation. Any remaining funds will be made available for capital management measures such as share buy-backs," it said.

($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)

