Swiss inflation rises to 2.5% in April

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in April versus March and advanced 2.5% year on year, the highest since 2008 and taking inflation further above the Swiss National Bank's definition of price stability.

The 0.4% month-on-month increase reflected several factors including rising prices for heating oil, new cars and air transport, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Prices for hotel accommodation and supplementary accommodation fell.

The recent spike in Swiss inflation so far has not warranted an interest rate rise, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday, departing from other central banks which have begun their own hikes to tackle spiralling price rises.

The SNB defines price stability as 0-2%.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

