Swiss inflation rises to 2.5% in April

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Swiss consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in April versus March and advanced 2.5% year on year, the highest since 2008 and taking inflation further above the Swiss National Bank's definition of price stability.

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in April versus March and advanced 2.5% year on year, the highest since 2008 and taking inflation further above the Swiss National Bank's definition of price stability.

The 0.4% month-on-month increase reflected several factors including rising prices for heating oil, new cars and air transport, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Prices for hotel accommodation and supplementary accommodation fell.

The recent spike in Swiss inflation so far has not warranted an interest rate rise, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday, departing from other central banks which have begun their own hikes to tackle spiralling price rises.

The SNB defines price stability as 0-2%.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters