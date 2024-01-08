News & Insights

Swiss inflation remains unchanged in December

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland's inflation rate remained unchanged in December, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Swiss consumer prices rose 1.7% from a year ago in December, the office said, marking the seventh consecutive month in which inflation has stayed within the central bank's target range of 0% to 2%.

