Swiss inflation remains unchanged in December

ZURICH, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland's inflation rate remained unchanged in December, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Swiss consumer prices rose 1.7% from a year ago in December, the office said, marking the seventh consecutive month in which inflation has stayed within the central bank's target range of 0% to 2%.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.