Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon posts higher third-quarter rev, core profit

Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon reported higher third-quarter revenue and core profit on Wednesday, citing strong demand in its polymer processing solutions division.

Revenue in the July-September period rose 17.2% to 695 million Swiss francs ($760 million), while operational earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) grew 25.9% to 117 million francs.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance, and still expects sales to come in at around 2.65 billion Swiss francs, and operational EBITDA margin at 16.5%.

($1 = 0.9136 Swiss francs)

