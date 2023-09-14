Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Swiss Helvetia Fund said on September 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 20, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.34%, the lowest has been 5.49%, and the highest has been 68.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 19.94 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Helvetia Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 5,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,796K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing an increase of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 804K shares. No change in the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Css holds 297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing generally in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities that are traded on a Swiss stock exchange, traded at the pre-bourse level of one or more Swiss stock exchanges, traded through a market maker or traded over the counter in Switzerland. The Fund also may invest in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies that are traded on other major European stock exchanges.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.