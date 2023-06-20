Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Swiss Helvetia Fund said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.23%, the lowest has been 5.49%, and the highest has been 68.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 19.93 (n=183).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Helvetia Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWZ is 0.12%, an increase of 6.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 5,161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 0.25% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing a decrease of 27.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 21.45% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWZ by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Css holds 288K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing generally in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities that are traded on a Swiss stock exchange, traded at the pre-bourse level of one or more Swiss stock exchanges, traded through a market maker or traded over the counter in Switzerland. The Fund also may invest in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies that are traded on other major European stock exchanges.

