Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SWZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.62, the dividend yield is 6.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWZ was $8.62, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.84 and a 55.6% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

