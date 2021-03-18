Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.43% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWZ was $8.94, representing a -4.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.36 and a 51.7% increase over the 52 week low of $5.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWZ Dividend History page.

