Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.99, the dividend yield is 5.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWZ was $9.99, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.99 and a 30.25% increase over the 52 week low of $7.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.