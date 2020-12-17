Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.43% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.83, the dividend yield is 6.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWZ was $8.83, representing a -0.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.84 and a 59.39% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

