Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Approves New Investment Advisory Agreement and Changes to Investment Strategy

The Swiss Helvetia Fund's stockholders approved a new investment advisory agreement and objective changes, with plans for a special cash distribution.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. held a special meeting on February 21, 2025, where stockholders approved two key proposals: an investment advisory agreement with Bulldog Investors, LLP, and revisions to the Fund's investment objective and restrictions to broaden its investment capabilities. Following this meeting, the Board of Directors plans to sell most of the Fund's portfolio securities and issue a special cash distribution, primarily consisting of long-term capital gains, amounting to around 30% of the Fund's net assets. For further details, investors can contact InvestorCom, the Fund's information agent.

Potential Positives

Approval of the investment advisory agreement with Bulldog Investors, LLP, which could enhance the Fund's investment strategies and performance.

Changes to the Fund’s investment objective and restrictions, allowing for a broader range of investment opportunities.

Authorization to sell substantially all of the Fund's portfolio securities, which may lead to the realization of gains and investor liquidity.

Announcement of a special cash distribution of approximately 30% of the Fund’s net assets, providing significant returns to stockholders.

Potential Negatives

Approval of major changes to investment strategy may indicate previous strategies were ineffective or underperforming, raising concerns among investors.

Intent to sell substantially all of the Fund’s portfolio securities could signal instability or a lack of confidence in current investments, which may alarm shareholders.

Declaring a special cash distribution of approximately 30% of the Fund’s net assets may indicate potential cash flow issues or a strategy to appease investors, rather than long-term growth.

FAQ

What did the Swiss Helvetia Fund propose at the meeting?

The Fund proposed an investment advisory agreement with Bulldog Investors and changes to its investment objective and restrictions.

Were the proposals approved by stockholders?

Yes, all proposals were approved during the special meeting of stockholders.

What is the planned special cash distribution percentage?

The Fund plans to declare a special cash distribution equal to approximately 30% of its net assets.

Who can investors contact for more information?

Investors can contact InvestorCom, the Fund’s information agent, at (877) 972-0090 for more details.

What is the significance of the investment advisory agreement?

The investment advisory agreement with Bulldog Investors aims to expand the Fund's investment capabilities to meet its new objectives.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SWZ) held a special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) today to consider (1) an investment advisory agreement between the Fund and Bulldog Investors, LLP, and (2) changes to the Fund’s investment objective and restrictions in order to expand the types of investments the Fund can make to meet its new investment objective. All proposals were approved at the Meeting. As previously announced, the Board of Directors intends to authorize the sale of substantially all of the Fund’s portfolio securities and to declare a special cash distribution (consisting substantially or entirely of long-term capital gains) equal to approximately 30% of the Fund’s net assets.





For more information, please call InvestorCom, the Fund’s information agent, at (877) 972-0090.



